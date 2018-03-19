Fly Charts: Top-Heavy Art and a Waste of Qualcomm's Time

From ill-conceived spinoffs to Siemens struggles, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

From ill-conceived spinoffs to Siemens struggles, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From ill-conceived spinoffs to Siemens struggles, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Chipped Paul Jacobs needs to give up on his Quixotic quest to acquire Qualcomm. Source: Bloomberg

Stuck in the Middle GE may be a giant mess, but Siemens still trades at a lower valuation. Source: Bloomberg

Top-Heavy The art market recovery has been driven by high-value works by a small group of artists. That lack of balance is cause for concern. Source: Art Basel and UBS

No Discount Wesfarmers plans to undo one of Australia's biggest-ever deals by splitting off Coles. But that's not the business it should be getting rid of. Source: Bloomberg

And don't miss Matther Brooker and Nisha Gopalan on Li Ka-shing's legacy: "The 89-year-old's departure as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and CK Asset Holdings Ltd. serves to underline how unlikely it would be for anyone to repeat the trick today -- rising from nothing to dominate sectors from property, retail and utilities to ports. The conditions that enabled Li's success will arguably never be repeated. Mainland China is the billionaire factory these days, and its influence on the city will only increase. What does that mean for shareholders in the octogenarian's companies? Probably, first and foremost, growth will have to come from elsewhere."

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.