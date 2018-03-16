Fly Charts: Aramco's $2 Trillion Story, Wells Fargo's Mistimed Raise

From a Toys "R" Us autopsy to PE's Asian salvation, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From a Toys "R" Us autopsy to PE's Asian salvation, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Tight Budget Lots of things led to the demise of Toys “R” Us. But massive interest payments tied to its LBO sure didn't help. Source: Bloomberg

Barrel Breakdown Barring a significant repricing of oil or an unusual tolerance of political risk, a $2 trillion valuation seems like a rather massive stretch for Aramco. Source: Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, Bloomberg, Bloomberg Gadfly analysis

Pay Problem Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan received the second-largest raise among peers despite continued woes at the bank. Not a good look. Source: Bloomberg

Dry Powder Private equity has too much money and not enough opportunities to spend it. Asia offers a growing number of intriguing opportunities. Source: Preqin, Bain & Co.

And don't miss Nir Kaissar on Bitcoin's fee problems: "If you want to know where cryptocurrencies are in their development, keep an eye on fees. When a new 'investment' comes along, investors are often too busy counting their anticipated bounty to care about cost. Shrewd purveyors predictably seize the opportunity to charge excessive fees. But reality inevitably falls short of investors’ expectations, and the focus eventually turns to how much they’re paying to invest."

