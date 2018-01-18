Fake News Comes to Hostile Takeovers

Here we go. GKN Plc is accusing Melrose Industries Plc of fake news. There are no tweets in capital letters -- yet -- but this is how hostile M&A plays out in today's world.

On Thursday, the U.K. engineer claimed the turnaround specialist is making misleading claims about the size of the premium in its unsolicited takeover offer. GKN's math adds up. While its argument holds in the abstract, reality is different.

Index Laggard Before Melrose's approach, GKN had trailed the wider benchmark Source: Bloomberg

Melrose has made an offer comprising 81 pence in cash and 1.49 newly minted shares in the bidder. It says this is worth 430 pence per GKN share based on Melrose's Jan. 16 closing price of 234 pence. The premium, according to Melrose, is 32 percent over GKN's closing price of 326 pence on Jan. 5, the last working day before Melrose made its initial approach. That computes.

Not so fast, says GKN. Don't value the offer using Melrose's current share price: think of what GKN shareholders would receive based on the market capitalizations of both companies on Jan. 5.

The deal would give GKN shareholders 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in cash and a 57 percent stake in the merged entity. GKN calculates the value of the enlarged group as the sum of their Jan. 5 market capitalizations minus the cash component in the offer -- 8.4 billion pounds. GKN shareholders' 57 percent share of that is worth 4.8 billion pounds. Add back the cash element and the value they would receive is 6.2 billion pounds.

That is 360 pence per GKN share, a premium of around 11 percent. That computes too.

How Big is Your Premium? It depends on which company you ask Source: company statements

Who's right?

GKN's calculation is correct -- only if you assume the world hasn't changed since Melrose made its approach. It ignores the possibility that the value of the combined company might be different to the historic sum of the parts.

The Melrose method is based on its live share price. Since that moves around, the premium isn't fixed, as in GKN's sums. Nevertheless, the Melrose share price today is the best indication of the value that shareholders would actually receive if they accepted the offer. GKN's analysis may hold in theory, but investors will focus on the value they can get by taking Melrose's cash and shares.

Of course, if Melrose tried to raise its offer, its stock might fall, in turn lowering the offer value. Perhaps its shares have performed well because the market reckons the company could grab a bargain.

GKN is, rightly, questioning the applicability of Melrose's experience in past deals to improving a company that is bigger and more international. The snag is that its own board has the most experience running GKN -- and it hasn't made a good job of it.

The engineer is on stronger ground pointing out that the cash in the deal largely comes from its own balance sheet, given that Melrose's standalone leverage is already close to what the company is targeting for the combination. But it might be easier for a larger, more diversified company to support that leverage than GKN alone.

It's easy to see why GKN wants to knock Melrose. Denting the share price hurts the value of the offer. But it needs to return to saying positive things about what it can do. Its own break-up plan makes its Jan. 5 value less relevant when calculating the premium in a takeover offer. Now it just needs to add some some hard operational targets, a management shake-up and, who knows, a generous Melrose-style management incentive scheme tied to delivery?

