The Quest for the Next Billion-Dollar Color

Subramanian is 64 and short, with a slight paunch and a dark mustache that curls down the sides of his mouth. Raised in Chennai, on the southeastern coast of India, he developed a fascination with the makeup of objects by examining beautiful seashells that had washed ashore. “How does nature make these things?” he would ask himself. It wasn’t until much later that he began asking how the shells got their colors.

Technically speaking, colors are the visual sensates of light as it’s bent or scattered or reflected off the atomic makeup of an object. Modern computers can display about 16.8 million of them, far more than people can see or printers can reproduce. To transform a digital or imagined color into something tangible requires a pigment. “Yes, you have this fabulous blue,” says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, which assists companies with color strategies for branding or products. “But wait, can I actually create the blue in velvet, silk, cotton, rayon, or coated paper stock?

“It’s not just the color,” she adds. “It’s the chemical composition of the color. And can that composition actually be realized in the material I’m going to apply it to?”

Out of the oven came a blue so radiant, so fantastic, it appeared almost extraterrestrial

This limitation restricts the pool of pigments available to the garment, construction, tech, and other industries. A single one, titanium dioxide, accounts for almost two-thirds of the pigments produced globally; valued at about $13.2 billion, it’s responsible for the crisp whiteness of traffic lines, toothpaste, and powdered doughnuts. Getting other colors has historically meant incorporating dangerous inorganic elements or compounds, such as lead, cobalt, or even cyanide. In recent years, health and environmental regulations have created a heavy push toward more benign organic pigments, leading researchers to discover plenty of blacks, yellows, greens. Blue is a different story.

YInMn blue powder. PHOTOGRAPHER: IAN ALLEN FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

Subramanian entered the annals of pigment lore even though he wasn’t looking for a pigment or even mixing ingredients thought capable of making a distinctive color. He and his co-investigators were after electronics—specifically a multiferroic, a material that’s both electrically and magnetically polarized, which is useful for computing. The yttrium began as pale white, the indium oxide black, and the manganese a bilious yellow. One of Subramanian’s postdoctoral students, Andrew Smith, ground them to gray, placed the blend in a small dish, and stuck it in a furnace heated to 2,200F. Twelve hours later, out of the oven came a deep, vibrant, intoxicating blue. It was so radiant, so fantastic, it appeared almost extraterrestrial—the ripest Venusian blueberry, cleaned, polished, and glowing from within.

“What the heck happened?” asked Subramanian when he saw it.

“I did exactly what you told me to do!” Smith said.

“Are you sure you made the right one?”

“Yes.”

“Let’s try it again.”

Subramanian knew a little something about discovery. After getting his doctorate in chemistry at the Indian Institute of Technology at Madras, he’d spent three decades researching solid-state materials chemistry at DuPont Co., essentially studying the composition of anything that wasn’t a liquid. He had 54 patents to his name, mostly involving superconductors, thermoelectric materials, and other esoterica compelling only to a narrow band of chemists concerned with electronics. Nothing colorful. But Subramanian could tell something was up with this.

He called some colleagues at the University of California at Santa Barbara. “You’ve got to see this to believe it,” he said. They didn’t share his extracurricular fascination.

Different concentrations of manganese lead to different saturations and densities of the color. PHOTOGRAPHER: IAN ALLEN FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

“I’d never seen a color like that in my life,” he recalls. “I’ve made so many oxides. Superconductors are always black or brown or sometimes yellow. Never made this.” It was as though he’d crossbred tomatoes with onions and sprouted a cantaloupe. “I was always worried, is this true? Am I dreaming?”

Blue is one of nature’s most abundant tones, but it’s proved hard for human hands to create. When the ancient Egyptians tried to replicate the deep, oceanic tone of ultramarine to adorn tombs, papyrus, and art, they wound up with something more like turquoise. During the Renaissance, ultramarine could be costlier than gold, because the lapis lazuli from which it derives was mined in remote Afghanistan. (Michelangelo nevertheless scored some for the Sistine Chapel ceiling.) The first modern synthetic pigment, Prussian blue, or ferric ferrocyanide, wasn’t discovered until the early 18th century, by a German chemist trying to make red. Since then, many common blues (cerulean, midnight, aquamarine, smalt) have contained traces of cobalt, a suspected carcinogen.

Subramanian and Smith began testing their compound by dunking it into acid; they were pleased to find it didn’t dissolve. YInMn also proved to be inert, unfading, and nontoxic. It was more durable than ultramarine and Prussian blue, safer than cobalt blue, lighter than phthalocyanine blue, darker than Victoria blue. It was remarkably heat-reflecting, potentially allowing whatever object it coated to remain cool under the sun. Subramanian started keeping two wooden birdhouses positioned beneath a pair of heated lamps on a table in his office. One of the roofs was painted with equal parts black chromium oxide and cobalt blue; the other was black mixed with YInMn blue. The YInMn house stayed around 55 degrees cooler than its counterpart.

Subramanian wrote a paper describing his blue’s properties, eventually publishing it in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, and filed for a patent (No. 8,282,728, issued in October 2012 to Subramanian, Smith, and a colleague). Word that he’d fathered some sort of new blue generated media attention—and corporate suitors in turn. Subramanian was surprised by the interest and quickly applied for more government funding. “I thought everything was known about this,” he says. “Who was going to give me money to do research on pigments?”

Mixing together yttrium, indium, and manganese to make YInMn. PHOTOGRAPHER: IAN ALLEN FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

There was more at stake than he initially grasped. The research company Ceresana estimates that pigments are a $30 billion industry, headlined by major chemical companies such as Lanxess, BASF, Venator (a spinoff from Huntsman), and Chemours (a spinoff from DuPont). High-performance pigments—the most colorful, stable, and durable ones—are a rapidly growing market segment, accounting for almost a sixth of the total value in 2016, according to Smithers Rapra Ltd. Demand is rising as lead-based pigments are phased out and emerging markets put high-performance ones in industrial and building coatings.

A safe, durable, environmentally friendly blue ought to be enormously lucrative. It’s overwhelmingly America’s favorite color, according to Pressman of the Pantone Color Institute. “Blue is that concept of hope, promise, dependability, stability, calm, and cool,” she says. “We think of it as a color of constancy and truth. It’s one of the most approachable colors, the color that’s the most comfortable.” Blue is central to the brand imaging of ﻿Ikea, Ford, Walmart, and Facebook. It’s on our refrigerator shelves, our walls, our clothes. Two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams feature blue on their uniforms. Blue is everywhere.

The companies calling Subramanian had plenty of ideas for YInMn. HP wanted to know if the pigment could be converted to an ink. Chanel was interested in it for cosmetics. Merck wondered about skin care. Nike was curious whether it could be used in sneaker leather to keep feet cool. Subcontractors to companies working on self-driving cars thought YInMn’s reflective properties might improve the vehicles’ sensors.

Pigment sellers were interested, too. Shepherd Color Co. sent representatives to Oregon State within a week of the paper’s publication, then spent two years testing YInMn for environmental resilience, regulatory fitness, and cost. The next step was licensing. The patent belonged to Subramanian, but Oregon State was entitled to split the royalties because the discovery had occurred in a university-owned laboratory. Shepherd won the exclusive license in 2015 and began preparing to produce half-ton batches for what it decided was the most viable market: industrial coatings for sidings and roofs. (The company declined to disclose the terms of the deal.) Last September, eight years after Subramanian’s discovery, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finally approved YInMn for commercial sale in industrial coatings and plastics. Shepherd swiftly went to market.

PHOTOGRAPHER: IAN ALLEN FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

A natural next step would be for Shepherd to submit an application to be listed on the EPA’s Toxic Substances Control Act inventory, which would approve it for all applications—potentially including some of the ones in which Nike et al were interested. But Shepherd has yet to apply. So far, YInMn’s only other forays into the market have been from Crayola LLC, whose first new crayon in a decade, Bluetiful, was purportedly “inspired” by YInMn—Shepherd wouldn’t comment on whether the company is paying royalties—and Derivan, the Australian paint maker, which has transformed the pigment into an acrylic that’s being offered to artists at a handful of retailers, on a sample basis.

The early market for Shepherd has been limited somewhat by its high price, a function of the cost of indium, a metal primarily used in the clear, thin, conductive layer of smartphone touchscreens. For this purpose it needs to be exceptionally pure, which, coupled with high demand, meant it was selling for $720 per kilogram at the end of 2017. (The figure for manganese was $1.74.) As a result, Shepherd lists YInMn blue at $1,000 per kilogram, by far its most expensive pigment. Ryan, Shepherd’s marketing manager, jokes that unless an indium meteor crashes into southwestern Ohio, the price will remain high.

That doesn’t mean it can’t generate a lot of money. Geoffrey Peake, R&D manager at Shepherd, says YInMn and others in its class, complex inorganic colored pigments, are the company’s most durable offerings. As paint coatings, they can come with a warranty of up to 50 years—well worth the investment for metal roofing or skyscraper facades. Other applications, and lower prices, will have to wait until researchers at Shepherd or Oregon State can replace the indium without dulling the blue.

The slow pace of testing and regulatory approval, plus attorney fees and other licensing expenses, has meant that, almost nine years after his discovery, Subramanian still hasn’t seen any royalties. Still, YInMn has rejuvenated his career and given it new direction. “If we can create a beautiful red pigment, which is stable and nontoxic, it’s going to be a big hit,” he says. “That’s what I’m hoping.”