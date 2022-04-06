 Skip to content
ICONIC HOME DESIGNS

Design
How Face-Me-I-Face-You Homes Became a Way of Life in Lagos
Paul Yakubu

Originally housing for Nigeria’s upper class, these homes have become overcrowded tenements, often in disrepair. Could the architectural style still offer lessons to a rapidly urbanizing city?

The Face-Me-I-Face-You is still a predominant architectural style in Lagos, but Nigeria’s upper class has moved on to more modern buildings.
