A local coalition just won $3 million in federal funding to help start healing a century-old wound.
ICONIC HOME DESIGNS
Could the architecture of Kyoto’s historic machiya townhouses offer modern lessons in remote work?
Originally housing for Nigeria’s upper class, these homes have become overcrowded tenements, often in disrepair. Could the architectural style still offer lessons to a rapidly urbanizing city?
The grandiose buildings were originally inhabited by European aristocracy, but their central courtyards later turned into spaces for communal living.
Athens polikatoikias — concrete apartments with tiered balconies — were built quickly to create affordable housing, but their design has stood the test of time.
Built to beat the heat, these distinctive elongated homes are a fixture of the Crescent City, and beyond.