The traffic safety movement has saved lives across the European countries that adopted its principles. But in the U.S., deaths in participating cities have continued to rise.
ICONIC HOME DESIGNS
The grandiose buildings were originally inhabited by European aristocracy, but their central courtyards later turned into spaces for communal living.
The ironclad homes of Iceland's capital city may be unorthodox, but the innovative buildings have kept residents warm and dry for more than century.
Athens polikatoikias — concrete apartments with tiered balconies — were built quickly to create affordable housing, but their design has stood the test of time.
Singapore’s affordable housing program worked so well that some of its subsidized apartments now resell for more than $700,000.
Built to beat the heat, these distinctive elongated homes are a fixture of the Crescent City, and beyond.