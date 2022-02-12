The designers of the Landskronhof condo project in Basel squeezed a six-story apartment building into a vacant site surrounded by nearby structures.
LOOK AT THAT BUILDING
The Texas capital’s oldest green space, Pease Park, gets a climate-conscious makeover — and a new city icon.
To answer NIMBY critics, this social housing project by Jean-Christophe Quinton Architecte needed to be stylish enough to fit into the affluent 6th arrondissement.
The Cloudscape of Haikou, a space-age park pavilion designed by architect Ma Yansong, uses curvilinear shapes to complement a scenic seaside location.
A creative complex in Boerum Hill by the architecture firm SO-IL offers a new spin on courtyard living.