As of March 2, 2017
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.
Rank
Name
Total net worth
$ Last change
% Last change
$ YTD change
% YTD change
Industry
1
Bill Gates
$85.6B
-$415M
-0.5%
+$3.20B
+3.9%
Technology
2
Warren Buffett
$79.0B
-$600M
-0.8%
+$5.90B
+8.1%
Finance
3
Jeff Bezos
$73.4B
-$488M
-0.7%
+$8.04B
+12.3%
Technology
4
Amancio Ortega
$68.5B
-$825M
-1.2%
-$3.62B
-5.0%
Retail
5
Mark Zuckerberg
$58.9B
-$393M
-0.7%
+$8.89B
+17.8%
Technology
6
Carlos Slim
$51.5B
-$441M
-0.8%
+$1.67B
+3.4%
Diversified
7
Charles Koch
$48.1B
-$93.0M
-0.2%
+$2.53B
+5.5%
Diversified
8
David Koch
$48.1B
-$93.0M
-0.2%
+$2.53B
+5.5%
Diversified
9
Larry Ellison
$45.5B
-$101M
-0.2%
+$4.02B
+9.7%
Technology
10
Ingvar Kamprad
$42.8B
-$123M
-0.3%
-$1.11B
-2.5%
Retail
11
Larry Page
$42.8B
-$282M
-0.7%
+$2.90B
+7.3%
Technology
12
Sergey Brin
$41.9B
-$274M
-0.7%
+$2.65B
+6.8%
Technology
13
Bernard Arnault
$40.6B
-$224M
-0.6%
+$1.41B
+3.6%
Retail
14
Liliane Bettencourt
$36.7B
-$263M
-0.7%
+$484M
+1.3%
Retail
15
Jack Ma
$35.8B
-$223M
-0.6%
+$2.44B
+7.3%
Technology
16
Rob Walton
$35.4B
-$24.5M
-0.1%
+$1.02B
+3.0%
Retail
17
Jim Walton
$35.1B
-$9.88M
-0.0%
+$751M
+2.2%
Retail
18
Alice Walton
$34.0B
-$986k
0%
+$734M
+2.2%
Retail
19
John Mars
$32.5B
-$137M
-0.4%
+$1.18B
+3.8%
Food & Beverage
20
Jacqueline Mars
$32.5B
-$137M
-0.4%
+$1.18B
+3.8%
Food & Beverage
21
Wang Jianlin
$31.7B
-$81.5M
-0.3%
+$1.30B
+4.3%
Real Estate
22
Li Ka-Shing
$30.6B
-$156M
-0.5%
+$1.99B
+7.0%
Diversified
23
Sheldon Adelson
$28.4B
-$612M
-2.1%
+$191M
+0.7%
Service
24
Jorge Paulo Lemann
$28.3B
-$592M
-2.0%
+$876M
+3.2%
Finance
25
Steve Ballmer
$27.0B
-$322M
-1.2%
+$584M
+2.2%
Technology
26
Wang Wei
$26.7B
-$831M
-3.0%
+$22.1B
+471.8%
Service
27
Mukesh Ambani
$26.2B
+$18.3M
+0.1%
+$3.47B
+15.3%
Energy
28
George Soros
$25.2B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Finance
29
Phil Knight
$25.2B
-$62.0M
-0.3%
+$2.35B
+10.3%
Apparel
30
Pony Ma
$22.4B
-$36.1M
-0.2%
+$1.60B
+7.7%
Technology
31
Stefan Persson
$22.0B
-$262M
-1.2%
-$1.03B
-4.5%
Retail
32
Giovanni Ferrero
$21.3B
-$164M
-0.8%
+$1.08B
+5.4%
Food & Beverage
33
Dieter Schwarz
$21.2B
-$127M
-0.6%
+$364M
+1.7%
Retail
34
Paul Allen
$20.7B
-$129M
-0.6%
+$468M
+2.3%
Technology
35
Michael Dell
$20.0B
-$70.7M
-0.3%
+$1.18B
+6.3%
Technology
36
Lee Shau Kee
$20.0B
+$43.0M
+0.2%
+$1.69B
+9.3%
Real Estate
37
Carl Icahn
$20.0B
-$248M
-1.2%
-$594M
-2.9%
Finance
38
Alwaleed Al Saud
$19.5B
-$49.3M
-0.3%
-$232M
-1.2%
Diversified
39
Susanne Klatten
$19.3B
-$68.0M
-0.3%
-$282M
-1.4%
Manufacturing
40
Len Blavatnik
$19.2B
-$122M
-0.6%
+$556M
+3.0%
Diversified
41
Georg Schaeffler
$19.2B
+$8.30M
+0.0%
+$1.28B
+7.1%
Manufacturing
42
Charlie Ergen
$18.6B
-$305M
-1.6%
+$917M
+5.2%
Media
43
Ron Perelman
$18.0B
-$16.6M
-0.1%
+$1.08B
+6.4%
Diversified
44
Laurene Powell Jobs
$17.6B
-$113M
-0.6%
-$1.02B
-5.5%
Media
45
Leonardo del Vecchio
$17.5B
-$338M
-1.9%
-$809M
-4.4%
Retail
46
Stefan Quandt
$17.5B
+$29.7M
+0.2%
-$303M
-1.7%
Manufacturing
47
Leonid Mikhelson
$17.4B
-$224M
-1.3%
+$101M
+0.6%
Energy
48
William Ding
$17.1B
-$818M
-4.6%
+$4.28B
+33.5%
Technology
49
Francois Pinault
$16.8B
-$52.0M
-0.3%
+$1.81B
+12.1%
Retail
50
Tadashi Yanai
$16.8B
+$59.8M
+0.4%
-$1.80B
-9.7%
Retail
51
Alexey Mordashov
$16.6B
-$367M
-2.2%
-$356M
-2.1%
Metals & Mining
52
Donald Bren
$16.6B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate
53
Elaine Marshall
$16.5B
-$32.3M
-0.2%
+$889M
+5.7%
Diversified
54
Lakshmi Mittal
$16.5B
-$317M
-1.9%
+$2.09B
+14.6%
Metals & Mining
55
Vladimir Potanin
$16.5B
-$130M
-0.8%
-$146M
-0.9%
Metals & Mining
56
Joseph Safra
$16.0B
-$220M
-1.4%
+$731M
+4.8%
Finance
57
Serge Dassault
$16.0B
-$38.7M
-0.2%
+$708M
+4.7%
Manufacturing
58
Lee Kun Hee
$15.8B
+$277M
+1.8%
+$1.67B
+11.8%
Technology
59
Jim Simons
$15.5B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Finance
60
Thomas Peterffy
$14.9B
-$259M
-1.7%
+$426M
+2.9%
Finance
61
Henry Sy Sr
$14.9B
+$36.2M
+0.2%
+$4.52M
+0.0%
Diversified
62
Viktor Vekselberg
$14.7B
-$58.4M
-0.4%
+$533M
+3.8%
Diversified
63
Ernesto Bertarelli
$14.7B
-$67.4M
-0.5%
+$554M
+3.9%
Diversified
64
Alejandro Santo Domingo
$14.4B
-$327M
-2.2%
-$271M
-1.9%
Food & Beverage
65
Pallonji Mistry
$14.3B
+$77.7M
+0.6%
+$604M
+4.4%
Manufacturing
66
Robert Kuok
$14.2B
+$109M
+0.8%
+$1.44B
+11.3%
Diversified
67
Stefano Pessina
$14.2B
-$45.8M
-0.3%
+$594M
+4.4%
Medical
68
Ray Dalio
$14.1B
$0
0%
-$50.0M
-0.3%
Finance
69
Dilip Shanghvi
$14.0B
-$379M
-2.6%
+$1.26B
+9.9%
Medical
70
Alisher Usmanov
$14.0B
-$205M
-1.4%
+$1.06B
+8.2%
Diversified
71
Vladimir Lisin
$13.7B
-$358M
-2.5%
+$608M
+4.6%
Metals & Mining
72
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
$13.7B
-$4.61M
-0.0%
+$2.03B
+17.4%
Food & Beverage
73
Marcel Telles
$13.6B
-$268M
-1.9%
+$760M
+5.9%
Finance
74
Masayoshi Son
$13.5B
-$87.0M
-0.6%
+$879M
+6.9%
Telecommunications
75
Iris Fontbona
$13.5B
-$156M
-1.1%
+$1.56B
+13.1%
Metals & Mining
76
Mikhail Fridman
$13.4B
-$40.1M
-0.3%
+$156M
+1.2%
Diversified
77
Harold Hamm
$13.3B
-$324M
-2.4%
-$1.73B
-11.5%
Energy
78
Dustin Moskovitz
$13.3B
-$72.1M
-0.5%
+$2.05B
+18.3%
Technology
79
Gina Rinehart
$13.1B
-$26.1M
-0.2%
+$716M
+5.8%
Metals & Mining
80
Si Newhouse
$12.9B
-$68.6M
-0.5%
+$609M
+5.0%
Media
81
Azim Premji
$12.8B
+$4.56M
+0.0%
+$611M
+5.0%
Technology
82
George Kaiser
$12.8B
-$95.8M
-0.7%
-$423M
-3.2%
Energy
83
Robin Li
$12.6B
-$94.5M
-0.7%
+$724M
+6.1%
Technology
84
John Menard Jr
$12.6B
-$37.4M
-0.3%
+$1.01B
+8.7%
Retail
85
Dietrich Mateschitz
$12.6B
+$944M
+8.1%
+$1.49B
+13.4%
Food & Beverage
86
Rupert Murdoch
$12.5B
-$89.4M
-0.7%
+$945M
+8.2%
Media
87
Yeung Kin-Man
$12.5B
+$92.0M
+0.7%
+$512M
+4.3%
Technology
88
Alberto Bailleres
$12.3B
-$377M
-3.0%
+$1.58B
+14.7%
Metals & Mining
89
Shiv Nadar
$12.3B
-$76.3M
-0.6%
+$343M
+2.9%
Technology
90
Klaus-Michael Kuehne
$12.2B
+$4.25M
+0.0%
+$660M
+5.7%
Diversified
91
Lukas Walton
$12.1B
+$10.8M
+0.1%
+$261M
+2.2%
Retail
92
Steve Cohen
$12.1B
$0
0%
+$899M
+8.1%
Finance
93
Hugh Grosvenor
$12.0B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate
94
Takemitsu Takizaki
$12.0B
+$102M
+0.8%
+$1.37B
+12.9%
Technology
95
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken
$12.0B
-$56.2M
-0.5%
+$842M
+7.6%
Food & Beverage
96
Donald Newhouse
$11.9B
-$66.9M
-0.6%
+$609M
+5.4%
Media
97
Yongxing Liu
$11.9B
+$119M
+1.0%
+$1.35B
+12.9%
Diversified
98
Andrey Melnichenko
$11.7B
+$52.3M
+0.5%
+$361M
+3.2%
Diversified
99
Elon R Musk
$11.6B
+$1.75M
+0.0%
+$936M
+8.8%
Technology
100
Hasso Plattner
$11.6B
-$51.4M
-0.4%
+$665M
+6.1%
Technology
101
Lui Che Woo
$11.5B
-$9.63M
-0.1%
+$1.29B
+12.6%
Service
102
Carlos Sicupira
$11.5B
-$230M
-2.0%
+$386M
+3.5%
Finance
103
Vagit Alekperov
$11.4B
-$82.9M
-0.7%
-$586M
-4.9%
Energy
104
Petr Kellner
$11.4B
-$59.1M
-0.5%
+$3.21M
+0.0%
Finance
105
Patrick Drahi
$11.3B
+$14.6M
+0.1%
+$997M
+9.6%
Telecommunications
106
Gennady Timchenko
$11.2B
-$255M
-2.2%
-$296M
-2.6%
Diversified
107
Mikhail Prokhorov
$11.2B
+$38.9M
+0.3%
+$394M
+3.7%
Diversified
108
Eric Schmidt
$11.2B
-$48.3M
-0.4%
+$522M
+4.9%
Technology
109
Alain Wertheimer
$11.0B
+$55.1M
+0.5%
+$795M
+7.8%
Retail
110
Gerard Wertheimer
$11.0B
+$55.1M
+0.5%
+$795M
+7.8%
Retail
111
Sara Mota de Larrea
$11.0B
+$68.6M
+0.6%
+$1.21B
+12.4%
Metals & Mining
112
Luis Sarmiento
$11.0B
-$184M
-1.6%
-$278M
-2.5%
Finance
113
Steve Schwarzman
$10.9B
-$92.4M
-0.8%
+$848M
+8.4%
Finance
114
Karl Albrecht Jr
$10.9B
-$68.4M
-0.6%
-$197M
-1.8%
Retail
115
Beate Heister
$10.9B
-$68.4M
-0.6%
-$197M
-1.8%
Retail
116
Heinz Hermann Thiele
$10.9B
-$105M
-0.9%
+$285M
+2.7%
Manufacturing
117
Raymond Kwok
$10.8B
-$88.4M
-0.8%
+$1.18B
+12.3%
Real Estate
118
Thomas Kwok
$10.8B
-$88.1M
-0.8%
+$1.18B
+12.3%
Real Estate
119
Phil Anschutz
$10.7B
-$31.4M
-0.3%
+$133M
+1.3%
Telecommunications
120
Roman Abramovich
$10.7B
-$73.8M
-0.7%
-$8.66M
-0.1%
Diversified
121
Hans Rausing
$10.7B
-$22.4M
-0.2%
+$200M
+1.9%
Diversified
122
Peter Woo
$10.6B
-$126M
-1.2%
+$1.42B
+15.3%
Real Estate
123
Leonard Lauder
$10.6B
-$116M
-1.1%
+$663M
+6.7%
Manufacturing
124
Kjeld Kristiansen
$10.4B
-$168M
-1.6%
+$296M
+2.9%
Manufacturing
125
John Fredriksen
$10.0B
-$82.8M
-0.8%
+$44.3M
+0.4%
Diversified
126
David Tepper
$9.97B
-$1.38M
-0.0%
+$113M
+1.1%
Finance
127
Aliko Dangote
$9.71B
-$424M
-4.2%
-$684M
-6.6%
Diversified
128
Jan Koum
$9.68B
-$49.8M
-0.5%
+$857M
+9.7%
Technology
129
Walter Kwok
$9.62B
-$77.4M
-0.8%
+$1.04B
+12.2%
Real Estate
130
Micky Arison
$9.56B
-$30.6M
-0.3%
+$472M
+5.2%
Service
131
Dmitry Rybolovlev
$9.55B
+$24.0M
+0.3%
-$60.4M
-0.6%
Manufacturing
132
Jim Goodnight
$9.34B
-$51.0M
-0.5%
+$112M
+1.2%
Technology
133
German Khan
$9.29B
-$26.2M
-0.3%
+$98.6M
+1.1%
Diversified
134
Andy Beal
$9.13B
-$129M
-1.4%
+$79.2M
+0.9%
Finance
135
Zhang Zhidong
$9.09B
-$16.1M
-0.2%
+$691M
+8.2%
Technology
136
Yang Huiyan
$9.02B
-$62.4M
-0.7%
+$1.89B
+26.5%
Real Estate
137
Eyal Ofer
$9.01B
-$27.8M
-0.3%
+$415M
+4.8%
Diversified
138
Stephen Ross
$8.93B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate
139
Patrick Soon-Shiong
$8.92B
-$73.3M
-0.8%
+$87.6M
+1.0%
Medical
140
Mohammed Al-Amoudi
$8.91B
-$37.0M
-0.4%
-$140M
-1.6%
Energy
141
Jim Kennedy
$8.88B
-$45.4M
-0.5%
+$174M
+2.0%
Media
142
Blair Parry-Okeden
$8.88B
-$45.4M
-0.5%
+$174M
+2.0%
Media
143
Thomas Frist
$8.80B
-$70.5M
-0.8%
+$1.01B
+12.9%
Medical
144
Budi Hartono
$8.78B
+$52.9M
+0.6%
+$219M
+2.6%
Manufacturing
145
He Xiangjian
$8.74B
-$118M
-1.3%
+$913M
+11.7%
Manufacturing
146
Hui Ka Yan
$8.69B
-$25.6M
-0.3%
+$1.29B
+17.4%
Real Estate
147
Carl Cook
$8.67B
-$18.1M
-0.2%
+$598M
+7.4%
Medical
148
Tan Siok Tjien
$8.62B
+$135M
+1.6%
+$353M
+4.3%
Manufacturing
149
John Malone
$8.59B
-$39.6M
-0.5%
+$477M
+5.9%
Media
150
Cyrus Poonawalla
$8.52B
-$29.7M
-0.3%
+$528M
+6.6%
Medical
151
Galen Weston
$8.47B
+$2.30M
+0.0%
-$115M
-1.3%
Retail
152
Michael Hartono
$8.43B
+$53.0M
+0.6%
+$215M
+2.6%
Manufacturing
153
Paolo Rocca
$8.39B
-$97.5M
-1.1%
-$823M
-8.9%
Metals & Mining
154
Jeff Hildebrand
$8.36B
-$280M
-3.2%
-$909M
-9.8%
Energy
155
Charles Schwab
$8.26B
-$124M
-1.5%
+$458M
+5.9%
Finance
156
Mohamed Al Jaber
$8.23B
$0
0%
-$4.15M
-0.1%
Service
157
Reinhold Wuerth
$8.19B
-$95.7M
-1.1%
+$295M
+3.7%
Manufacturing
158
Uday Kotak
$8.13B
-$78.1M
-0.9%
+$1.03B
+14.4%
Finance
159
Wang Wenyin
$8.11B
-$293M
-3.5%
+$1.73B
+27.2%
Metals & Mining
160
August von Finck
$8.10B
-$73.6M
-0.9%
+$104M
+1.3%
Diversified
161
Marijke Mars
$8.10B
-$34.0M
-0.4%
+$295M
+3.8%
Food & Beverage
162
Valerie Mars
$8.10B
-$34.0M
-0.4%
+$295M
+3.8%
Food & Beverage
163
Pam Mars-Wright
$8.10B
-$34.0M
-0.4%
+$295M
+3.8%
Food & Beverage
164
Victoria Mars
$8.10B
-$34.0M
-0.4%
+$295M
+3.8%
Food & Beverage
165
Giorgio Armani
$7.94B
+$23.4M
+0.3%
+$784M
+11.0%
Retail
166
Joseph Lau
$7.79B
-$6.20M
-0.1%
-$189M
-2.4%
Real Estate
167
Abby Johnson
$7.71B
-$64.7M
-0.8%
+$342M
+4.6%
Finance
168
Lei Jun
$7.66B
+$14.2M
+0.2%
+$382M
+5.3%
Technology
169
John Paulson
$7.63B
-$822k
-0.0%
+$3.39M
+0.0%
Finance
170
Richard Kinder
$7.61B
+$12.3M
+0.2%
+$401M
+5.6%
Energy
171
Ludwig Merckle
$7.60B
-$31.2M
-0.4%
+$239M
+3.3%
Manufacturing
172
Roberto Marinho
$7.54B
-$54.1M
-0.7%
+$1.02B
+15.7%
Media
173
Eli Broad
$7.53B
$0
0%
+$25.0M
+0.3%
Finance
174
Joao Marinho
$7.51B
-$79.1M
-1.0%
+$999M
+15.3%
Media
175
David Geffen
$7.50B
-$20.5M
-0.3%
+$407M
+5.7%
Media
176
Zhou Qunfei
$7.46B
+$51.9M
+0.7%
+$305M
+4.3%
Technology
177
Jose Marinho
$7.45B
-$78.8M
-1.1%
+$990M
+15.3%
Media
178
Eduardo Saverin
$7.43B
-$39.9M
-0.5%
+$1.17B
+18.7%
Technology
179
Gianluigi Aponte
$7.39B
-$16.4M
-0.2%
+$484M
+7.0%
Service
180
Pierre Omidyar
$7.34B
-$13.7M
-0.2%
+$466M
+6.8%
Technology
181
Victor Rashnikov
$7.29B
-$126M
-1.7%
+$894M
+14.0%
Metals & Mining
182
Xavier Niel
$7.28B
+$28.1M
+0.4%
+$564M
+8.4%
Technology
183
Goh Cheng Liang
$7.27B
+$142M
+2.0%
+$878M
+13.7%
Manufacturing
184
Gordon Moore
$7.27B
-$18.9M
-0.3%
+$7.41M
+0.1%
Technology
185
Zong Qinghou
$7.23B
-$12.3M
-0.2%
-$41.8M
-0.6%
Food & Beverage
186
Richard Liu
$7.22B
+$52.8M
+0.7%
+$1.24B
+20.7%
Technology
187
Harry Triguboff
$7.22B
-$15.6M
-0.2%
-$271M
-3.6%
Real Estate
188
Silvio Berlusconi
$7.18B
-$35.8M
-0.5%
-$164M
-2.2%
Media
189
Emmanuel Besnier
$7.17B
-$31.4M
-0.4%
-$103M
-1.4%
Food & Beverage
190
Richard LeFrak
$7.12B
-$2.19M
-0.0%
+$7.04M
+0.1%
Real Estate
191
Theo Albrecht Jr
$7.11B
-$80.6M
-1.1%
-$193M
-2.6%
Retail
192
Kumar Birla
$7.10B
-$64.4M
-0.9%
+$1.07B
+17.8%
Diversified
193
Sherry Brydson
$7.05B
+$62.0M
+0.9%
-$126M
-1.8%
Telecommunications
194
Bernie Marcus
$7.03B
+$35.7M
+0.5%
+$629M
+9.8%
Manufacturing
195
Les Wexner
$7.03B
-$7.17M
-0.1%
-$447M
-6.0%
Retail
196
Dietmar Hopp
$6.99B
-$14.8M
-0.2%
+$486M
+7.5%
Technology
197
Johann Rupert
$6.97B
-$12.8M
-0.2%
+$538M
+8.4%
Diversified
198
Sergey Galitskiy
$6.97B
+$4.47M
+0.1%
-$662M
-8.7%
Retail
199
Johann Graf
$6.96B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Service
200
Oleg Deripaska
$6.93B
+$52.9M
+0.8%
+$816M
+13.3%
Metals & Mining
201
Charles Gerald John Cadogan
$6.93B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate
202
Alexey Kuzmichev
$6.92B
-$20.4M
-0.3%
+$73.5M
+1.1%
Diversified
203
Yu Huijiao
$6.88B
-$412M
-5.7%
+$4.57B
+197.8%
Service
204
Arthur Irving
$6.87B
-$66.9M
-1.0%
+$147M
+2.2%
Energy
205
Eka Widjaja
$6.86B
+$13.2M
+0.2%
+$49.3M
+0.7%
Diversified
206
Sandra Ortega Mera
$6.79B
-$92.5M
-1.4%
-$311M
-4.4%
Retail
207
Stan Kroenke
$6.78B
-$1.38M
-0.0%
-$288M
-4.1%
Real Estate
208
Xu Shihui
$6.77B
+$15.5M
+0.2%
+$713M
+11.8%
Food & Beverage
209
Jorn Rausing
$6.76B
-$87.4M
-1.3%
+$169M
+2.6%
Manufacturing
210
Robert Rowling
$6.74B
-$39.0M
-0.6%
+$29.2M
+0.4%
Energy
211
Joseph Tsai
$6.69B
-$89.0M
-1.3%
+$967M
+16.9%
Technology
212
Charles Butt
$6.68B
-$162M
-2.4%
-$462M
-6.5%
Retail
213
Zhang Shiping
$6.66B
+$51.2M
+0.8%
+$482M
+7.8%
Manufacturing
214
Travis Kalanick
$6.65B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Technology
215
Garrett Camp
$6.65B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Technology
216
Nicky Oppenheimer
$6.62B
-$5.45M
-0.1%
+$167M
+2.6%
Diversified
217
Finn Rausing
$6.59B
-$87.9M
-1.3%
+$204M
+3.2%
Manufacturing
218
Kirsten Rausing
$6.59B
-$87.9M
-1.3%
+$204M
+3.2%
Manufacturing
219
Majid Al Futtaim
$6.58B
-$272M
-4.0%
+$1.67M
+0.0%
Real Estate
220
Michael Kadoorie
$6.54B
+$7.11M
+0.1%
+$536M
+8.9%
Energy
221
John Albert Sobrato
$6.51B
$0
0%
+$574M
+9.7%
Manufacturing
222
Wee Cho Yaw
$6.49B
-$10.8M
-0.2%
+$561M
+9.5%
Finance
223
Vivien Chen
$6.47B
+$7.21M
+0.1%
+$868M
+15.5%
Real Estate
224
Suh Kyung-Bae
$6.47B
-$410M
-6.0%
-$249M
-3.7%
Manufacturing
225
Frederik Paulsen
$6.41B
+$44.1M
+0.7%
+$201M
+3.2%
Medical
226
Heinrich Deichmann
$6.40B
+$18.1M
+0.3%
-$122M
-1.9%
Retail
227
Ray Hunt
$6.37B
-$51.9M
-0.8%
-$295M
-4.4%
Energy
228
Shari Arison
$6.36B
-$18.7M
-0.3%
+$306M
+5.0%
Diversified
229
Dave Duffield
$6.36B
-$67.4M
-1.1%
+$1.25B
+24.4%
Technology
230
George Lucas
$6.35B
-$47.6M
-0.7%
+$291M
+4.8%
Service
231
Hansjoerg Wyss
$6.33B
-$23.5M
-0.4%
+$102M
+1.6%
Medical
232
Walter Faria
$6.28B
-$97.3M
-1.5%
+$767M
+13.9%
Food & Beverage
233
Graeme Hart
$6.27B
-$178M
-2.8%
-$193M
-3.0%
Manufacturing
234
Wu Shaoxun
$6.27B
+$13.4M
+0.2%
+$925M
+17.3%
Food & Beverage
235
Melker Schorling
$6.27B
-$40.4M
-0.6%
+$173M
+2.8%
Diversified
236
Antonia Axson Johnson
$6.26B
-$28.1M
-0.5%
+$182M
+3.0%
Manufacturing
237
Dan Gilbert
$6.26B
-$48.1M
-0.8%
+$707M
+12.7%
Real Estate
238
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
$6.25B
-$102M
-1.6%
-$51.0M
-0.8%
Metals & Mining
239
Karl-Heinz Kipp
$6.21B
$0
0%
+$91.7M
+1.5%
Real Estate
240
Lu Guanqiu
$6.08B
-$25.5M
-0.4%
-$45.6M
-0.7%
Manufacturing
241
Natie Kirsh
$6.05B
-$72.9M
-1.2%
+$307M
+5.3%
Retail
242
Gong Hongjia
$6.04B
+$79.4M
+1.3%
+$896M
+17.4%
Technology
243
Jim Pattison
$6.04B
-$17.3M
-0.3%
+$73.8M
+1.2%
Telecommunications
244
Kwon Hyuk-Bin
$6.03B
-$129M
-2.1%
+$578M
+10.6%
Service
245
Jim Ratcliffe
$6.03B
-$51.4M
-0.8%
-$178M
-2.9%
Manufacturing
246
Bertil Hult
$6.01B
-$15.4M
-0.3%
+$102M
+1.7%
Service
247
Ira Rennert
$6.00B
-$82.8M
-1.4%
+$431M
+7.7%
Metals & Mining
248
Christo Wiese
$5.96B
-$200M
-3.3%
+$35.9M
+0.6%
Retail
249
Jay Y Lee
$5.95B
-$50.3M
-0.8%
+$254M
+4.5%
Technology
250
Christy Walton
$5.89B
-$23.1M
-0.4%
+$101M
+1.8%
Retail
251
Margaretta Taylor
$5.88B
-$30.0M
-0.5%
+$115M
+2.0%
Telecommunications
252
James Chambers
$5.88B
-$30.0M
-0.5%
+$115M
+2.0%
Telecommunications
253
Katharine Rayner
$5.88B
-$30.0M
-0.5%
+$115M
+2.0%
Telecommunications
254
Maria Helena Moraes
$5.87B
-$102M
-1.7%
+$392M
+7.2%
Diversified
255
Ermirio de Moraes
$5.86B
-$105M
-1.8%
+$389M
+7.1%
Metals & Mining
256
Bruce Halle
$5.86B
$0
0%
-$367M
-5.9%
Manufacturing
257
Xu Chuanhua
$5.84B
-$76.7M
-1.3%
+$57.0M
+1.0%
Manufacturing
258
Theo Mueller
$5.81B
-$25.4M
-0.4%
+$138M
+2.4%
Food & Beverage
259
John P Grayken
$5.79B
-$53.2M
-0.9%
+$699M
+13.7%
Finance
260
Terry Gou
$5.78B
+$4.64M
+0.1%
+$1.74B
+43.2%
Manufacturing
261
John Tu
$5.75B
+$30.6M
+0.5%
+$551M
+10.6%
Technology
262
David Sun
$5.75B
+$30.6M
+0.5%
+$551M
+10.6%
Technology
263
Gustaf Douglas
$5.73B
-$100M
-1.7%
+$281M
+5.2%
Diversified
264
Erivan Karl Haub
$5.70B
-$15.2M
-0.3%
+$439M
+8.3%
Retail
265
Lucio Tan
$5.69B
+$104M
+1.9%
+$473M
+9.1%
Food & Beverage
266
Mark Shoen
$5.66B
-$23.3M
-0.4%
-$49.1M
-0.9%
267
Hiroshi Mikitani
$5.65B
-$171M
-2.9%
-$123M
-2.1%
Technology
268
Alexander Otto
$5.61B
-$57.7M
-1.0%
-$163M
-2.8%
Real Estate
269
Nassef Sawiris
$5.58B
+$34.3M
+0.6%
+$426M
+8.3%
Manufacturing
270
Ananda Krishnan
$5.57B
+$16.0M
+0.3%
+$404M
+7.8%
Diversified
271
Petr Aven
$5.56B
-$10.9M
-0.2%
+$150M
+2.8%
Diversified
272
Rupert Johnson
$5.54B
-$61.8M
-1.1%
+$420M
+8.2%
Finance
273
Diane Hendricks
$5.53B
-$49.9M
-0.9%
+$306M
+5.9%
Manufacturing
274
Bidzina Ivanishvili
$5.52B
-$25.0M
-0.5%
+$75.0M
+1.4%
Diversified
275
Lin Yu-Lin
$5.52B
-$25.2M
-0.5%
+$79.4M
+1.5%
Manufacturing
276
Ken Griffin
$5.50B
-$2.83M
-0.1%
+$11.8M
+0.2%
Finance
277
Eva Gonda
$5.50B
-$47.2M
-0.8%
-$239M
-4.2%
Food & Beverage
278
Teh Hong Piow
$5.49B
+$32.8M
+0.6%
+$200M
+3.8%
Finance
279
Stef Wertheimer
$5.45B
$0
0%
+$100M
+1.9%
Manufacturing
280
Evan Spiegel
$5.44B
+$1.68B
+44.6%
+$2.57B
+89.3%
Technology
281
Bobby Murphy
$5.44B
+$1.67B
+44.5%
+$2.56B
+89.1%
Technology
282
Andrew Forrest
$5.43B
-$56.9M
-1.0%
+$815M
+17.6%
Metals & Mining
283
Benu Gopal Bangur
$5.43B
-$96.7M
-1.8%
+$457M
+9.2%
Metals & Mining
284
Bob Rich
$5.42B
-$19.7M
-0.4%
+$136M
+2.6%
Food & Beverage
285
Iskander Makhmudov
$5.42B
-$110M
-2.0%
-$248M
-4.4%
Diversified
286
Steven Spielberg
$5.41B
$0
0%
+$200M
+3.8%
Media
287
Ralph Lauren
$5.40B
+$1.67M
+0.0%
-$190M
-3.4%
Retail
288
Ned Johnson III
$5.37B
-$36.9M
-0.7%
+$166M
+3.2%
Finance
289
Troels Holch Povlsen
$5.36B
+$68.5M
+1.3%
+$873M
+19.5%
Apparel
290
Trevor Rees-Jones
$5.34B
-$31.2M
-0.6%
+$127M
+2.4%
Energy
291
JK Irving
$5.34B
+$1.57M
+0.0%
+$23.8M
+0.5%
Metals & Mining
292
Gautam Adani
$5.33B
-$189M
-3.4%
+$702M
+15.2%
Diversified
293
Charles Johnson
$5.28B
-$59.2M
-1.1%
+$392M
+8.0%
Finance
294
Sultan Al Kabeer
$5.27B
-$1.59M
-0.0%
+$311M
+6.3%
Diversified
295
Leandro Rizzuto
$5.25B
-$6.28M
-0.1%
+$417M
+8.6%
Manufacturing
296
Denis O'Brien
$5.22B
+$72.5M
+1.4%
+$894M
+20.7%
Telecommunications
297
Joao Moreira Salles
$5.22B
-$106M
-2.0%
+$468M
+9.9%
Finance
298
Walter Salles
$5.22B
-$106M
-2.0%
+$468M
+9.9%
Finance
299
Guenther Fielmann
$5.20B
+$11.4M
+0.2%
+$546M
+11.7%
Diversified
300
Fernando Moreira Salles
$5.19B
-$106M
-2.0%
+$468M
+9.9%
Finance
301
Pedro Moreira Salles
$5.19B
-$106M
-2.0%
+$468M
+9.9%
Finance
302
Lino Saputo
$5.19B
-$3.23M
-0.1%
-$325M
-5.9%
Diversified
303
Liu Yonghao
$5.17B
-$26.5M
-0.5%
+$71.7M
+1.4%
Manufacturing
304
Brian Acton
$5.17B
-$39.1M
-0.8%
+$446M
+9.5%
Technology
305
George Roberts
$5.15B
-$15.8M
-0.3%
+$354M
+7.4%
Finance
306
Micky Jagtiani
$5.15B
-$48.3M
-0.9%
+$158M
+3.2%
Diversified
307
Frank Lowy
$5.14B
-$38.1M
-0.7%
+$53.1M
+1.0%
Real Estate
308
Ivan Glasenberg
$5.12B
-$36.5M
-0.7%
+$851M
+19.9%
Metals & Mining
309
Jim Davis
$5.11B
+$31.4M
+0.6%
+$239M
+4.9%
Apparel
310
Vikram Lal
$5.10B
-$56.3M
-1.1%
+$336M
+7.1%
Manufacturing
311
Lynn Schusterman
$5.10B
-$2.62M
-0.1%
+$149M
+3.0%
Energy
312
Richard Branson
$5.07B
+$8.05M
+0.2%
+$75.9M
+1.5%
Service
313
Anthony Pratt
$5.07B
-$37.4M
-0.7%
+$364M
+7.7%
Manufacturing
314
Henry Kravis
$5.06B
-$13.8M
-0.3%
+$345M
+7.3%
Finance
315
Pankaj Patel
$5.04B
-$90.9M
-1.8%
+$917M
+22.3%
Medical
316
Joe Lewis
$5.04B
-$10.1M
-0.2%
+$87.1M
+1.8%
Finance
317
Nie Tengyun
$5.03B
-$294M
-5.5%
+$1.85B
+58.0%
Service
318
Guo Guangchang
$5.03B
+$21.1M
+0.4%
+$643M
+14.7%
Metals & Mining
319
Thomas Schmidheiny
$5.02B
+$57.8M
+1.2%
+$422M
+9.2%
Manufacturing
320
Kenneth Dart
$5.02B
-$5.16M
-0.1%
+$207M
+4.3%
Diversified
321
Tsai Eng-Meng
$5.00B
+$25.7M
+0.5%
+$2.01M
+0.0%
Food & Beverage
322
Mary Malone
$4.98B
-$13.0M
-0.3%
+$22.1M
+0.4%
Food & Beverage
323
James Dyson
$4.96B
+$69.0M
+1.4%
+$303M
+6.5%
Manufacturing
324
Suleiman Kerimov
$4.96B
-$29.9M
-0.6%
+$578M
+13.2%
Diversified
325
Terry Pegula
$4.96B
$0
0%
+$100M
+2.1%
Energy
326
Leonard Stern
$4.94B
$0
0%
-$110M
-2.2%
Real Estate
327
Leon Black
$4.93B
-$69.0M
-1.4%
+$355M
+7.8%
Finance
328
Chung Mong-Koo
$4.92B
-$98.2M
-2.0%
+$288M
+6.2%
Manufacturing
329
Wei Jian Jun
$4.92B
-$63.9M
-1.3%
+$200M
+4.2%
Manufacturing
330
Gabe Newell
$4.91B
-$43.2M
-0.9%
+$401M
+8.9%
Service
331
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
$4.91B
-$3.62M
-0.1%
+$477M
+10.8%
Manufacturing
332
Stan Druckenmiller
$4.91B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Finance
333
Kelcy Warren
$4.90B
+$8.44M
+0.2%
+$1.88M
+0.0%
Energy
334
Milane Duncan Frantz
$4.86B
-$14.3M
-0.3%
+$166M
+3.5%
Energy
335
Simon Reuben
$4.86B
-$1.89M
-0.0%
-$276M
-5.4%
Diversified
336
David Reuben
$4.86B
-$1.75M
-0.0%
-$281M
-5.5%
Diversified
337
Scott Duncan
$4.86B
-$15.0M
-0.3%
+$166M
+3.5%
Energy
338
Dannine Avara
$4.86B
-$15.0M
-0.3%
+$166M
+3.5%
Energy
339
Randa Duncan Williams
$4.86B
-$15.0M
-0.3%
+$166M
+3.5%
Energy
340
Tamara Hughes Gustavson
$4.84B
-$47.3M
-1.0%
+$160M
+3.4%
Service
341
Francis Choi
$4.82B
-$53.9k
0%
-$1.18M
-0.0%
Manufacturing
342
Shahid Khan
$4.82B
+$18.4M
+0.4%
-$91.4M
-1.9%
Manufacturing
343
Rahel Blocher
$4.81B
-$3.62M
-0.1%
+$477M
+11.0%
Manufacturing
344
David Shaw
$4.81B
-$4.28M
-0.1%
+$39.4M
+0.8%
Finance
345
Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler
$4.79B
+$2.08M
+0.0%
+$319M
+7.1%
Manufacturing
346
Sam Zell
$4.76B
-$10.9M
-0.2%
+$134M
+2.9%
Real Estate
347
Abdullah Al Ghurair
$4.76B
+$14.1M
+0.3%
+$6.02M
+0.1%
Diversified
348
Philip Ng
$4.75B
+$11.0M
+0.2%
+$281M
+6.3%
Real Estate
349
Indu Jain
$4.75B
-$49.1M
-1.0%
+$650M
+15.8%
Media
350
John Paul DeJoria
$4.73B
-$1.58M
-0.0%
+$221M
+4.9%
Diversified
351
Liz Mohn
$4.73B
-$28.2M
-0.6%
+$124M
+2.7%
Media
352
Jon Ramon Aboitiz
$4.72B
-$38.6M
-0.8%
+$28.3M
+0.6%
Diversified
353
Jude Reyes
$4.72B
-$18.0M
-0.4%
-$1.20B
-20.3%
Manufacturing
354
Chris Reyes
$4.72B
-$18.0M
-0.4%
-$1.20B
-20.3%
Manufacturing
355
Tan Kim Choo
$4.72B
+$16.2M
+0.3%
+$435M
+10.2%
Real Estate
356
Yan Bin
$4.71B
+$322M
+7.3%
+$294M
+6.7%
Food & Beverage
357
Pierre Bellon
$4.69B
+$12.9M
+0.3%
-$201M
-4.1%
Service
358
Charles Dolan
$4.69B
+$18.2M
+0.4%
+$267M
+6.0%
Media
359
Desh Gupta
$4.68B
-$30.5M
-0.7%
-$6.29M
-0.1%
Medical
360
Mikhail Gutseriev
$4.68B
-$22.7M
-0.5%
+$286M
+6.5%
Diversified
361
Dennis Washington
$4.68B
-$33.1M
-0.7%
+$221M
+5.0%
Diversified
362
Guenter Herz
$4.67B
-$33.8M
-0.7%
+$83.4M
+1.8%
Diversified
363
Daniela Herz
$4.67B
-$33.8M
-0.7%
+$83.4M
+1.8%
Diversified
364
Jeff Skoll
$4.67B
-$25.7M
-0.6%
+$128M
+2.8%
Technology
365
John Sall
$4.67B
-$25.5M
-0.5%
+$55.9M
+1.2%
Technology
366
Robert Ng
$4.67B
+$10.6M
+0.2%
+$276M
+6.3%
Real Estate
367
Richard Li
$4.65B
+$9.26M
+0.2%
+$134M
+3.0%
Technology
368
Leonid Fedun
$4.64B
-$36.5M
-0.8%
-$245M
-5.0%
Energy
369
Rich Devos
$4.64B
-$7.04M
-0.1%
+$21.0M
+0.5%
Retail
370
Reinhold Schmieding
$4.61B
-$12.2M
-0.3%
+$89.4M
+2.0%
Medical
371
David Thomson
$4.61B
+$39.6M
+0.9%
-$40.1M
-0.9%
Media
372
Ma Jianrong
$4.61B
+$62.7M
+1.4%
-$154M
-3.2%
Apparel
373
Aloys Wobben
$4.60B
-$20.1M
-0.4%
-$501M
-9.8%
Energy
374
Axel Oberwelland
$4.59B
-$20.1M
-0.4%
+$483M
+11.8%
Food & Beverage
375
Li Shu Fu
$4.54B
-$50.0M
-1.1%
+$1.43B
+45.9%
Manufacturing
376
Joan Tisch
$4.52B
-$36.6M
-0.8%
+$60.3M
+1.4%
Finance
377
Huang Rulun
$4.48B
-$38.5M
-0.8%
+$36.4M
+0.8%
Manufacturing
378
Prakash Lohia
$4.47B
+$29.7M
+0.7%
+$236M
+5.6%
Manufacturing
379
Alexander Abramov
$4.46B
-$41.1M
-0.9%
+$82.1M
+1.9%
Diversified
380
Andrey Guryev
$4.45B
+$19.2M
+0.4%
+$518M
+13.2%
Manufacturing
381
Udo Tschira
$4.44B
-$12.9M
-0.3%
+$300M
+7.3%
Technology
382
Harald Tschira
$4.44B
-$12.5M
-0.3%
+$300M
+7.3%
Technology
383
Michael Herz
$4.43B
-$29.2M
-0.7%
+$299M
+7.2%
Retail
384
Wolfgang Herz
$4.43B
-$29.2M
-0.7%
+$299M
+7.2%
Retail
385
Lee Shin Cheng
$4.43B
+$64.0M
+1.5%
-$523M
-10.6%
Diversified
386
Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer
$4.41B
-$88.4M
-2.0%
+$32.6M
+0.7%
Metals & Mining
387
B Wayne Hughes
$4.41B
-$1.36M
-0.0%
+$144M
+3.4%
Service
388
Pollyanna Chu
$4.40B
+$11.6M
+0.3%
+$117M
+2.7%
Finance
389
Laurence Graff
$4.39B
+$84.9M
+2.0%
+$327M
+8.1%
Retail
390
Ronda Stryker
$4.38B
-$12.0M
-0.3%
+$303M
+7.4%
Medical
391
Taylor Thomson
$4.36B
+$37.9M
+0.9%
-$16.4M
-0.4%
Telecommunications
392
Peter-Alexander Wacker
$4.36B
-$82.4M
-1.9%
+$278M
+6.8%
Manufacturing
393
Andy Bechtolsheim
$4.35B
-$25.0M
-0.6%
+$398M
+10.1%
Technology
394
Peter Thomson
$4.34B
+$37.9M
+0.9%
-$41.5M
-0.9%
Telecommunications
395
Naguib Sawiris
$4.32B
-$24.5M
-0.6%
+$48.2M
+1.1%
Telecommunications
396
Samvel Karapetyan
$4.31B
-$63.8M
-1.5%
+$271M
+6.7%
Real Estate
397
Quek Leng Chan
$4.31B
+$10.4M
+0.2%
+$303M
+7.6%
Diversified
398
Bill Koch
$4.31B
-$25.0M
-0.6%
+$185M
+4.5%
Energy
399
Wang Chuan-Fu
$4.28B
-$34.5M
-0.8%
+$62.8M
+1.5%
Manufacturing
400
Vincent Bollore
$4.27B
-$70.1M
-1.6%
+$213M
+5.2%
Diversified
401
Hui Wing Mau
$4.27B
-$11.6M
-0.3%
+$287M
+7.2%
Real Estate
402
Ricardo Salinas
$4.27B
-$40.2M
-0.9%
+$423M
+11.0%
Diversified
403
Frits Goldschmeding
$4.26B
-$48.0M
-1.1%
+$247M
+6.2%
Service
404
Pansy Catilina Ho
$4.25B
-$30.8M
-0.7%
-$144M
-3.3%
Diversified
405
Haim Saban
$4.25B
+$3.16M
+0.1%
+$214M
+5.3%
Service
406
Jaime Gilinski Bacal
$4.25B
-$15.1M
-0.3%
+$129M
+3.1%
Finance
407
Simon Xie
$4.23B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Technology
408
Jerry Irving Speyer
$4.23B
-$46.7M
-1.1%
+$599M
+16.5%
Real Estate
409
Odd Reitan
$4.22B
-$102M
-2.4%
+$116M
+2.8%
Food & Beverage
410
Edward Roski
$4.22B
$0
0%
+$171M
+4.2%
Real Estate
411
Jim Leprino
$4.21B
-$6.37M
-0.1%
+$191M
+4.8%
Food & Beverage
412
Whitney MacMillan
$4.19B
-$111M
-2.6%
-$194M
-4.4%
Metals & Mining
413
Pauline MacMillan Keinath
$4.19B
-$111M
-2.6%
-$194M
-4.4%
Metals & Mining
414
Willi Liebherr
$4.17B
-$65.4M
-1.5%
+$210M
+5.3%
Manufacturing
415
Bob Kraft
$4.16B
-$167k
0%
+$1.00M
+0.0%
Diversified
416
Prakash Hinduja
$4.16B
-$52.8M
-1.3%
+$403M
+10.7%
Diversified
417
Ashok Hinduja
$4.16B
-$52.8M
-1.3%
+$403M
+10.7%
Diversified
418
Srichand Hinduja
$4.16B
-$56.5M
-1.3%
+$403M
+10.7%
Diversified
419
Gopichand Hinduja
$4.16B
-$53.1M
-1.3%
+$403M
+10.7%
Diversified
420
Isolde Liebherr
$4.15B
-$65.0M
-1.5%
+$209M
+5.3%
Manufacturing
421
Wu Yajun
$4.14B
+$13.6M
+0.3%
+$872M
+26.7%
Real Estate
422
Andre Hoffmann
$4.14B
+$177M
+4.5%
+$399M
+10.7%
Medical
423
Olav Thon
$4.11B
-$34.9M
-0.8%
-$298M
-6.8%
Real Estate
424
Vera Michalski-Hoffmann
$4.11B
+$177M
+4.5%
+$363M
+9.7%
Medical
425
Maja Hoffmann
$4.11B
+$177M
+4.5%
+$363M
+9.7%
Medical
426
Marc Benioff
$4.10B
-$43.5M
-1.1%
+$600M
+17.1%
Technology
427
Hussain Sajwani
$4.05B
+$11.9M
+0.3%
+$338M
+9.1%
Real Estate
428
Enrique Coppel Luken
$4.04B
-$56.2M
-1.4%
+$223M
+5.8%
Retail
429
Isaac Perlmutter
$4.03B
-$14.2M
-0.3%
+$191M
+5.0%
Service
430
Edwin Leong
$4.02B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate
431
Mike Adenuga
$4.02B
+$83.5M
+2.1%
+$45.5M
+1.1%
Telecommunications
432
Horst Paulmann
$4.00B
-$11.5M
-0.3%
+$247M
+6.6%
Retail
433
Rodger Riney
$4.00B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Finance
434
Osman Kibar
$4.00B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Medical
435
Masatoshi Ito
$4.00B
-$17.9M
-0.5%
+$128M
+3.3%
Retail
436
Walter Scott
$3.99B
-$898k
-0.0%
+$29.1M
+0.7%
Energy
437
Ross Perot
$3.98B
$0
0%
+$75.0M
+1.9%
Finance
438
Bruno Schroder
$3.97B
-$73.3M
-1.8%
+$58.3M
+1.5%
Finance
439
Juan Roig
$3.97B
-$24.8M
-0.6%
+$112M
+2.9%
Food & Beverage
440
Frank Wang
$3.97B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Technology
441
Barry Lam
$3.96B
+$41.2M
+1.1%
+$340M
+9.4%
Technology
442
Issad Rebrab
$3.93B
+$30.8M
+0.8%
+$27.4M
+0.7%
Food & Beverage
443
Bill Goldring
$3.93B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Diversified
444
John Catsimatidis
$3.93B
-$10.5M
-0.3%
-$140M
-3.4%
Diversified
445
Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto
$3.93B
$0
0%
+$75.0M
+1.9%
Diversified
446
Ted Lerner
$3.90B
$0
0%
+$25.0M
+0.6%
Real Estate
447
Stephen Bisciotti
$3.90B
-$40.6M
-1.0%
+$93.7M
+2.5%
Telecommunications
448
Red Emmerson
$3.90B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Manufacturing
449
Ronald McAulay
$3.90B
-$22.3M
-0.6%
+$304M
+8.5%
Energy
450
Fredrik Lundberg
$3.89B
-$73.8M
-1.9%
+$171M
+4.6%
Real Estate
451
Steve Bechtel
$3.89B
-$34.9M
-0.9%
+$79.8M
+2.1%
Manufacturing
452
Patrizio Bertelli
$3.88B
+$143M
+3.8%
+$627M
+19.3%
Retail
453
Shigenobu Nagamori
$3.88B
-$15.2M
-0.4%
+$273M
+7.6%
Manufacturing
454
Luo Jye
$3.87B
+$19.5M
+0.5%
+$341M
+9.7%
Manufacturing
455
Miuccia Prada
$3.85B
+$118M
+3.2%
+$601M
+18.5%
Retail
456
Pat Stryker
$3.84B
-$7.77M
-0.2%
+$252M
+7.0%
Medical
457
Ingrid Wu
$3.83B
+$8.47M
+0.2%
+$506M
+15.2%
Technology
458
Jorge Moll
$3.82B
-$25.0M
-0.7%
+$50.0M
+1.3%
Medical
459
Jerry Jones
$3.80B
-$570k
-0.0%
-$5.42M
-0.1%
Service
460
Samuel Yin
$3.80B
+$76.4M
+2.0%
+$212M
+5.9%
Diversified
461
Sheldon Solow
$3.79B
-$25.0M
-0.7%
+$85.0M
+2.3%
Real Estate
462
Zhang Jindong
$3.78B
-$64.2M
-1.7%
-$10.5M
-0.3%
Retail
463
Nancy Walton Laurie
$3.78B
-$4.03M
-0.1%
+$93.8M
+2.5%
Retail
464
Sumner Redstone
$3.77B
-$52.7M
-1.4%
+$306M
+8.8%
Media
465
Niels Louis-Hansen
$3.76B
-$29.7M
-0.8%
+$195M
+5.5%
Medical
466
Erman Ilicak
$3.74B
$0
0%
+$25.0M
+0.7%
Diversified
467
Eddie Lampert
$3.73B
-$27.4M
-0.7%
-$22.0M
-0.6%
Finance
468
Lim Kok Thay
$3.73B
+$30.7M
+0.8%
-$14.7M
-0.4%
Service
469
Aloysio Faria
$3.73B
-$77.9M
-2.0%
+$259M
+7.5%
Finance
470
David Murdock
$3.73B
-$48.3M
-1.3%
-$69.6M
-1.8%
Food & Beverage
471
Izzy Englander
$3.72B
-$5.22M
-0.1%
+$21.5M
+0.6%
Finance
472
Saleh Kamel
$3.72B
+$11.6M
+0.3%
+$49.2M
+1.3%
Diversified
473
Thomas Strungmann
$3.72B
-$24.8M
-0.7%
+$51.1M
+1.4%
Medical
474
Andreas Strungmann
$3.72B
-$24.8M
-0.7%
+$51.1M
+1.4%
Medical
475
Johan Johannson
$3.71B
-$87.2M
-2.3%
+$475M
+14.7%
Food & Beverage
476
Juan Beckmann
$3.71B
-$86.4M
-2.3%
+$1.37B
+58.6%
477
Igor Olenicoff
$3.70B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate
478
Johnny Morris
$3.69B
+$25.2M
+0.7%
-$303M
-7.6%
Retail
479
German Mota-Velasco
$3.69B
+$31.1M
+0.8%
+$537M
+17.0%
Metals & Mining
480
K P Singh
$3.69B
-$249M
-6.3%
+$676M
+22.4%
Real Estate
481
Sergei Popov
$3.68B
$0
0%
+$100M
+2.8%
Finance
482
Sun Piaoyang
$3.67B
-$19.3M
-0.5%
+$335M
+10.1%
Medical
483
Mark Cuban
$3.67B
-$6.24k
0%
+$74.9M
+2.1%
Technology
484
Yuri Milner
$3.67B
-$13.4M
-0.4%
+$367M
+11.1%
Technology
485
Jiravat Yoovidhya
$3.66B
+$250M
+7.3%
+$237M
+6.9%
Diversified
486
Samuel Lee
$3.66B
-$564k
-0.0%
+$1.64M
+0.0%
Real Estate
487
Hans-Peter Wild
$3.66B
+$21.4M
+0.6%
+$155M
+4.4%
Food & Beverage
488
Stein Erik Hagen
$3.66B
-$32.2M
-0.9%
-$265M
-6.7%
Diversified
489
Helen Johnson-Leipold
$3.66B
-$4.06M
-0.1%
+$295M
+8.8%
Diversified
490
Herbert Johnson III
$3.66B
-$4.06M
-0.1%
+$295M
+8.8%
Diversified
491
Imogene Powers
$3.66B
-$4.06M
-0.1%
+$295M
+8.8%
Diversified
492
Winnie Johnson
$3.66B
-$4.06M
-0.1%
+$295M
+8.8%
Diversified
493
Curt Johnson III
$3.66B
-$4.06M
-0.1%
+$295M
+8.8%
Diversified
494
Ralph Dommermuth
$3.65B
-$9.07M
-0.3%
+$203M
+5.9%
Technology
495
James Packer
$3.65B
-$22.2M
-0.6%
+$195M
+5.6%
Service
496
Ken Fisher
$3.65B
-$7.82M
-0.2%
-$118M
-3.1%
Finance
497
Anthony Chey
$3.65B
-$60.5M
-1.6%
+$55.4M
+1.5%
Diversified
498
Masahiro Miki
$3.64B
-$18.6M
-0.5%
+$220M
+6.4%
Retail
499
Sulaiman Al Rajhi
$3.62B
+$38.2M
+1.1%
-$49.1M
-1.3%
Finance
500
Carlos Carvalho
$3.62B
$0
0%
$0
0%
Real Estate

Source: Bloomberg reporting

Methodology: The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. In calculating net worth, Bloomberg News strives to provide the most transparent calculations available, and each individual billionaire profile contains a detailed analysis of how that person's fortune is tallied.

The index is a dynamic measure of personal wealth based on changes in markets, the economy and Bloomberg reporting. Each net worth figure is updated every business day after the close of trading in New York. Stakes in publicly traded companies are valued using the share's most recent closing price. Valuations are converted to U.S. dollars at current exchange rates... Read our complete methodology

